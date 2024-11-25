Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame child actress Hera Mishra to enter Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ Anupamaa

Child actress Hera Mishra who is even today well-known for playing the role of Ruhi in Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon be joining the production house for their ongoing popular show, Anupamaa. Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut for Star Plus, has been going strong after taking the generation leap. As we know, the show has seen the entry of actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen in the lead roles of Prem and Rahi respectively.

The journey of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in its new phase has been well-accepted by the audience too. The show will now see the entry of Hera Mishra in an important role.

Hera, as we know, was seen in Colors’ Parineetii and Colors’ show Durga where she played the younger version of actress Pranali Rathod, with whom she shared screen space earlier in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The popular child actress played her part of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai effectively, and shared great working rapport with actors Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant etc. She was also part of the popular OTT series Duranga in a pivotal role.

