Fans Express Disappointment As Adrija Roy Replaces Alisha Parveen In Anupamaa

The Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to rank in the top five in the TRP chart since day one. Recently, the show witnessed a five-year leap, after which almost the whole cast changed except Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch. In addition, new leads Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria joined the show, creating new hype. However, a couple of days ago, Alisha, who portrayed the character of Raahi, was replaced overnight, which shocked the audience as well as the actress. Adrija Roy took the role of the new Raahi, but it seems the audiences are not ready to accept her as Raahi, and they express disappointment through social media.

Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production official Instagram page shared a video featuring the new Raahi (Adrija Roy) with Prem (Shivam Khajuria). In the video, Adrija and Prem can be seen romancing in an aesthetic set-up and rainy weather. Wearing traditional attire, they looked good, and their chemistry set the stage on fire. But it seems the audience is not happy with the new Raahi, and they want Alisha Parveen back as Raahi opposite Shivam Khajuria.

View Instagram Post 1: Fans Express Disappointment As Adrija Roy Replaces Alisha Parveen In Anupamaa

A user expressed disappointment by writing, “Alisha looked so good with Shivam, and their chemistry was so interesting.”

The second wrote, “Alisha Parveen as Rahi looked innocent, young and she looked better with Prem….. New Rahi simply won’t suit this role…. Alisha acting and expressions were much better than this new Rahi.”

The third penned a sarcastic comment, “Kitna promote karoge yaar ye ghatiya jodi ke upar bharosa nhi hai kya.”

The fourth demanded justice for Alisha, “We want justice for Alisha Bring old Rahi back…. Stopped watching anupama.”