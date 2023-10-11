From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The SHOCKING Twists That Surprised Viewers

Star Plus as a channel believes in keeping the audience, the TV viewing audience engaged with its programming line-up. Star Plus has maintained its top position when it comes to its shows raking in huge TRPs. Starting from Anupamaa which has always been at a numero uno position for a long time, to shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Teri Meri Doriyaann, every show has had its share of ups and drama quotient that have garnered eyeballs.

Today, we at IWMBuzz.com talk about the engaging and shocking twists in shows that have attracted eyeballs.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the tragic development of Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) death. This has shattered the Shah family. The parents Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are broken and mentally strained by this loss. To make matters worse, Vanraj has blamed Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for Samar’s death. This has brought about a distance between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj is making all the herculean efforts possible to talk to Anupamaa and tell her the facts. But only time will tell whether the death of Samar will be the catalyst to Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the big drama that has resulted in happy times of a reunion for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). They are going to get married, when the big development of Akshara being pregnant comes to the fore. Aarohi gets to know of it first, which is later known to the entire family. Now, Manjiri objects to the wedding and is dead against her son Abhimanyu marrying Akshara for the sake of friendship. She is not ready for her son to make the big sacrifice by marrying a pregnant Askhara. Manjiri is stern that Akshara should either be with Abhimanyu after walking past Abhinav and his memories or leave Abhimanyu and stay with Abhinav’s memories. Wonder what decision Akshara will take!!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being unhappy over the decision taken by Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to go back to Ramtek. Ishaan not only stopped her from going but also promised to stand as a strong pillar in her studies and future career growth. Savi on the other hand, joined hands with ACP Bajirao to put Kiran behind bars. However, this created a jealousy factor in Ishaan as he did not like Savi being close with the ACP.

Teri Meri Doriyaann: This Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the big attack of Rumi (Harsh Rajput) on Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). We saw him stalking Sahiba holding her captive and asking her to accept his love. However, Angad taught Rumi a lesson. Now, bigger drama is created with Manbeer wanting to announce the wedding of Seerat with Angad. During Simran’s birthday, Manbeer announces the same which leaves Sahiba teary-eyed. Sahiba will go missing from the party which will be an intriguing track.

Are you all ready for these shocking twists in the favourite shows?