Ganesh Kartikey Cast, Release Date, Where To Watch On OTT, And More

Sony SAB is gearing up for a new mythological show, Ganesh Kartikey. The show stars Shrenu Parikh and Mohitt Maalik in the lead roles. Recently, the show’s teaser was released on social media. Check out more details below.

Teaser

Ganesh Kartikey, produced by Peninsula Pictures, shared the promo of the show starring Shrenu Parikh and Mohitt Maalik. The promo introduces the mother and father of the world – Shiv and Parvati. Furthermore, it emphasizes that the new show will focus on the story of Shiva’s family, including their sons, Ganesh and Kartikey.

Cast

1) Shrenu Parikh

The actress is known for her appearance in hit shows like Ishqbaaaz, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Maitree, Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna, and others will now appear in the iconic role of Parvati in the upcoming show.

Mohit Malik And Shrenu Parikh To Play Iconic Shiv-Parvati In Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikey

2) Mohit Maalik

He is a popular actor in the television world, known for his hits such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Doli Armaano Ki, and others. He is set to treat viewers with his acting skills in the iconic role of Shiva in Ganesh Kartikey. His first glimpse as Shiva is winning hearts.

Mohit Malik And Shrenu Parikh To Play Iconic Shiv-Parvati In Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikey

3) Riyansh Vikram Dabhi

Child actor Riyansh, who has appeared in several shows, is all set to play the role of Ganesh in the upcoming show Ganesh Kartikey.

4) Subhaan Khan

Child actor Subhaan, who has worked in several TV shows, movies, and web series, will now appear in a new role. He is set to play the role of Kartikey in Ganesh Kartikey.

5) Prasoon Arya

Known for his appearances in OTT projects like Codename: Tiranga and others, he will play a key role in the upcoming show Ganesh Kartikey. The actor will portray the role of Kalkeya.

Exclusive: Prasoon Arya joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

6) Ankiet Moahan

Ankiet is a well-known actor. He has appeared in hit shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 3, and will now appear in a powerful role in Ganesh Kartikey.

Exclusive: Ankiet Moahan returns to TV with Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

7) Achint Kaur

Achint replaced actress Meghna Malik, who was previously scheduled to be part of the show. However, the actress will play a key role in the upcoming mythological show Ganesh Kartikey. According to reports, the actress will play an iconic role, but details about this are yet to be revealed.

Exclusive: Achint Kaur replaces Meghna Malik in Sony TV’s mythological Ganesh Kartikeya

8) Sonia Singh

Sonia, a well-known actress known for her roles in shows like Faltu, Devi Adi Parashakti, and others, will appear as Diti’s daughter-in-law, adding drama to the show.

Exclusive: Sonia Singh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

What To Watch, OTT And More

Ganesh Kartikey, starring Shrenu Parikh and Mohitt Maalik on Sony SAB, is set to arrive soon on TV. You can watch the show on Sony SAB or stream online on the Sony LIV OTT platform.