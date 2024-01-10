Gauahar Khan Celebrates Her Baby Boy Zehaan’s 8th-Month Birthday

Gauahar Khan, the radiant new mommy in town, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming family picture, marking a joyous milestone in her motherhood journey. The post, dedicated to her adorable baby boy’s 8th-month birthday, captures a moment of sheer happiness and familial bliss. In the shared picture, Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their little one form a picture-perfect family. The actress adorned a chic yet comfortable ensemble, dressed in a white top paired with blue denim jeans. Zaid, her husband, effortlessly twinned with her, donning a white shirt and complementing blue denim jeans. The couple radiates joy as they cradle their precious son, Zehaan, who steals the spotlight in an adorable green co-ord set.

The actress also hints at planning another photoshoot now that Zehaan has turned 8 months, underlining the significance of these milestones in their parenting journey. Acknowledging the love and well-wishes from their extended families, Gauahar sends a warm thank you to everyone who has showered little Zehaan with affection. She concludes the post with a request for continued prayers for her son’s well-being, signifying the deep connection the family shares with their followers. Her caption reads: “Our beautiful boy is #8months today … #allahummabaariklahu. This is a much older shoot but every moment with him has been pure joy n hence perfect to share . Thank you @mommyshotsbyamrita for capturing us at 4 months of Zehaan 😘 .. need to plan another one now that he is 8months . Bless you . Thank you everyone for the love for Zehaan . Pls do always keep him in your prayers. Sending love from our families , Khans and Darbars . ♥️”