Gautami Kapoor Shares Ram Kapoor’s Reaction On Her Cryptic Reply To Ektaa Kapoor: “Don’t Drag Me..”

Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor have been in the headlines for quite some time now due to the Cold War. It all started when Ram opened up about doing a kiss scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain because Ekta wanted it. The Producer addressed the matter with a cryptic post and criticized unprofessional actors.

Ektaa wrote, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories Can only last till. I talk ‘.but there is dignity in silence.” But the matter didn’t end there as after days, Ram Kapoor’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, shared a cryptic video where she asked, “Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I take Mounjaro? Should I take Ozempic, or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough).” However, she took a dig at Ektaa’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and saying, “Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi achhe lagte hain. (Concluded the video laughing out loud).”

As social media buzzes about Gautami Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s cold war, the actress addressed the issue in an interview with Journalist Vickey Lalwani and revealed that she didn’t share the video to take revenge or make someone feel down but just to have fun. She asks everyone to chill because there is nothing like that, as the viewers think.

View Instagram Post 1: Gautami Kapoor Shares Ram Kapoor's Reaction On Her Cryptic Reply To Ektaa Kapoor: "Don't Drag Me.."

Further, Gautami emphasized that people are getting more into it than Ektaa and her. She also shared that Ram Kapoor was not aware about this because he was out of station. And when he came back he asked her ‘dont drag me in this’ it’s between you, Ektaa and social media, figure it out yourself.

Concluding the topic, Gautami revealed that there is nothing between her and Ektaa; it’s just that people are exaggerating. She highlighted that there is more in life, as there is very little to hate.