Ram Kapoor Removed From Mistry Promotions, Here’s What Happened!

Just three days before the release of the upcoming web series Mistry, the lead actor, Ram Kapoor, was removed from all promotional activities for the show. This abrupt decision has sparked curiosity, leaving fans wondering what went wrong. According to Mid-Day reports, the senior leadership of JioHotstar announced this decision after Ram Kapoor allegedly made offensive and sexually inappropriate comments during the media interview.

According to reports, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor made offensive and inappropriate comments during a media event at the JW Marriott, Juhu, on Thursday, June 19. The actor, while seated with co-star Mona Singh and JioHotstar executive, made inappropriate sexual remarks, making the team members uncomfortable.

To be more clear, a JioHotstar insider shared to Mid-Day about the incident and said, “The tone and content of his ‘jokes’ were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels ‘gang-raped.’ This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic.”

Not only that, but Ram Kapoor also made inappropriate comments about the clothes of a JioHotstar and public relations team member. The JioHotstar shared, “He looked at my colleague’s dress and, referring to its length, said, ‘The clothes are distracting.”

Furthermore, another team member shared to Mid-Day, “It didn’t hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn’t have been born. He made references to sex positions.”

Taking into account all these incidents, the matter was shared with JioHotstar’s senior leadership. After an internal discussion and verification of the claims from eyewitnesses, the OTT platform removed Ram Kapoor from future promotional activities related to the show.

According to reports, Mona Singh will now continue solely with the promotions. The upcoming web show Mistry, featuring Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania, Kshitish Date, and Dipak Dhar, will be available on JioHotstar from June 27, 2025.

On the other hand, Ram Kapoor has yet to react to this matter.