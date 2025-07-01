Ram Kapoor’s Hilarious Reaction On His Daughter Sia Kapoor Scoring 97% In ICSE Is No-Miss

Actor Ram Kapoor has been in the headlines lately due to his newly released web series Mistry. And yet again, he has caught attention in the headlines, but this time, it’s because of his daughter, Sia Kapoor, especially. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited the house of Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor and gave fans a tour of the luxurious place. However, in a candid conversation, Ram talked about his daughter’s academic excellence, and his hilarious reaction to it caught our attention.

In Filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, Ram proudly shared that his daughter Sia scored an impressive 97% in her ICSE board exams, and now she is heading to Columbia after spending time at New York University. However, his reaction further, saying, “I got 47%. How could she be my daughter?” is undoubtedly impromptu, adding on that Farah’s reply made it even funnier as she asked, “Tune kya khaake isko paida kiya hai (What did you eat before having her)?” This has gone viral on the internet, and undoubtedly, one cannot stop laughing.

Ram Kapoor’s children, daughter Sia and son Aks keep a low profile and are away from the limelight. However, it’s very good to see that despite belonging to a wealthy family, Ram’s children are on a journey to make their own way to success.