Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Completes 1300 Episodes; Bhavika Sharma Thanks Fans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has had a glorious run with the present phase being its third love tale. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which started with actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh as Virat Chavan and Sai, enjoyed a great run, with the leads becoming household names. Their popularity touched big heights and the show achieved mass acceptance. The show later, took a generation leap in which Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma were introduced as the new leads. This phase too was fruitful with the viewers showering the show with utmost love. Recently, the show took a leap and introduced a new lead in Hitesh Bhardwaj.

In all three phases, what remains constant is the consistency and betterment that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has shown. Today, as it completes 1300 episodes, the show stands tall as one of the Top 5 shows across GECs. As per the recent ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a TVR of 2.0.

Bhavika Sharma took to Instagram to share this news and even thanked fans for all the love that is coming the way of her show.

You can check Bhavika’s post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

All the best for more laurels!!