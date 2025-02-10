Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Manasi Salvi Hails The Power Of Indian Television; Check Here

Manasi Salvi who donned the role of Isha Bhosale in Star Plus‘ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, is happy to be in the happy space of television. She has been in the TV world for more than 29 years and puts up a post acknowledging the power of Indian Television on audiences.

Manasi who had a very prominent role to play in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will soon be seen in the Colors upcoming show Meri Bhavya Life, produced by Sphere Origins.

Manasi who is a versatile performer is known for her portrayals in projects Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Doli Armaano Ki, Ishqbaaaz, Woh Apna Sa, Balika Vadhu 2, Junooniyatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She writes on social media about being filled with gratitude to be seen in the happy confines of the home where families are watching television.

Her post hails the power of Indian television and talks about TV helping actors at varied phases of their struggle in life.

You can check her post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Manasi is happy to have been doing noteworthy work in Indian television for the past 29 years and more…

Certainly, this is a huge experience and we have loved every role that Manasi has portrayed!! She is a natural performer, capable of bringing to life any kind of character!!

Best of luck for life ahead!!