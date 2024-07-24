Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat- Savi to get engaged; Sai happy with their union

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) having constant clashes. However, Sai is the person who has always been a connection between them. As we know, Savi and Sai share a great bond, to the extent of Sai choosing to stay with Savi and not with her parents. Later, we saw Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) taking the custody of Sai which has made Rajat very unhappy. We saw Bhagyashree fighting with Aashka in order to get Sai back.

The promo that has been aired gives us a shock. The promo is of Savi and Rajat’s engagement ceremony, which has come as a surprise. The upcoming episode will see Rajat and Savi take this big decision for the sake of Sai. Sai will be the catalyst who will bring Savi and Rajat together.

The promo has indeed sprung a big surprise to the audience. It will be interesting to see how the engagement will happen. It will also be interesting to see Rajat and Savi start their life afresh.

What will lead to Savi and Rajat’s engagement?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.