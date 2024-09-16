Harshad Chopda’s Cryptic Post Amid Pranali Rathod’s Durga Show Launch Leaves Fans Curious; Learn Here

Harshad Chopda who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, remained inside doors and did not interact with media or fans for almost six months now. After a long wait, the actor put up his post on Instagram, which made his fans all the more curious. As we know, his co-actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod’s new show Durga on Colors, premieres tonight, 16 September. And Harshad’s post and sudden limelight during this time, have made his fans think about the possible connection.

To tell you all more, there have been constant rumours of the couple being dating for a while now. Though it has not been confirmed in any way, media scribes recently even wrote about Harshad and Pranali’s possibility of a wedding. Harshad’s post is also not happy and effervescent.

Harshad talks about the recent times being hard on him, and leaving him being tested. He talks about people who were not there for him, who were there for him, and calls it a seamless indication of the present and future. He thanks people who have been there for him and also thanks people who were not there too.

If you want to read Harshad’s post in his own words, here it is for you.

harshad_chopda

What appear to be difficult , tough or disturbing times are generally blessings in disguise. This i realise every time I look back. The past , the people and their roles , they all seem to blend so seamlessly into the present that I wonder whether it was all planned , accidental or destined.

It all seems perfect , whole and complete. With gratitude in my heart I thank you all for being there (and not there) even when I am not there.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, as Pranali gears up for her show’s premiere, we are left wondering about the cryptic post of Harshad. Only time will tell what Harshad was trying to indicate. A few media scribes feel that this is Harshad’s way of telling his fans that he might be making a big comeback.

Only time will tell… let’s play the waiting game till then!!