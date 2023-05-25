ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Hina Khan Attends Special Meeting In Srinagar; Know Deets Inside

The beautiful Hina Khan enjoys fandom and loves to be part of progress. And the diva attended a special meeting in Srinagar; check out the whole details in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 May,2023 18:41:38
Hina Khan Attends Special Meeting In Srinagar; Know Deets Inside

Hina Khan has a significant fandom on her Instagram account. She loves to share details with her fans and the viewers. And yet again, the actress, in the latest Instagram post, revealed the details of the special event she attended in Srinagar. Read more to know what’s happening.

Hina Khan’s Special Meeting In Srinagar

The actress revealed on her Instagram by sharing a couple of pictures. She attended the event in an ethnic avatar. She donned a beautiful creamy embellished anarkali paired with netted dupatta. Her long earrings, smokey eye makeup, and blushed cheeks rounded her appearance. She also posed with the city’s mayor and talked about the fantastic event. She had a great time there and felt privileged to attend the event.

Hina attended a special event in her hometown Kashmir. This program was about promoting positive growth for people in Jammu and Kashmir. She captioned her post, “Grateful to be part of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, promoting positive growth and constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir’s growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth.

Met exceptional talent today, thanks to the Mayor of Srinagar for the opportunity. Seeing recognition from the home government for genuine achievers is encouraging. Hoping to inspire many more to choose the right path for their future. Thank you, Mayor @junaidmattu.official, for this beautiful initiative..”

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hina Khan's swagger workout moment is reason behind her happiness
Hina Khan's swagger workout moment is reason behind her happiness
Hina Khan Becomes The Face Of The Month, Looks Ravishing In Shimmery Ensembles
Hina Khan Becomes The Face Of The Month, Looks Ravishing In Shimmery Ensembles
Watch: Hina Khan Goes Groovy To 'Parda Hata Do
Watch: Hina Khan Goes Groovy To 'Parda Hata Do
Hina Khan's Long-Distance Romance With Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan's Long-Distance Romance With Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan brings back the iconic Anarkali with a plunging neckline, see pics
Hina Khan brings back the iconic Anarkali with a plunging neckline, see pics
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Latest Stories
In Pics: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Assam’s Rupali Barua at 60
In Pics: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Assam’s Rupali Barua at 60
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
Watch: Ashi Singh rehearses her Kathak steps to Ore Piya
Watch: Ashi Singh rehearses her Kathak steps to Ore Piya
Trinity Gaming signs deal with Everdome To build Web3 adoption in India
Trinity Gaming signs deal with Everdome To build Web3 adoption in India
Kabir Bedi to make his debut with Sudhir Attavar's Kannada film Koragajja
Kabir Bedi to make his debut with Sudhir Attavar's Kannada film Koragajja
Shahid Kapoor to work in an upcoming action thriller, all details inside
Shahid Kapoor to work in an upcoming action thriller, all details inside
Read Latest News