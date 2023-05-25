Hina Khan Attends Special Meeting In Srinagar; Know Deets Inside

The beautiful Hina Khan enjoys fandom and loves to be part of progress. And the diva attended a special meeting in Srinagar; check out the whole details in the article

Hina Khan has a significant fandom on her Instagram account. She loves to share details with her fans and the viewers. And yet again, the actress, in the latest Instagram post, revealed the details of the special event she attended in Srinagar. Read more to know what’s happening.

Hina Khan’s Special Meeting In Srinagar

The actress revealed on her Instagram by sharing a couple of pictures. She attended the event in an ethnic avatar. She donned a beautiful creamy embellished anarkali paired with netted dupatta. Her long earrings, smokey eye makeup, and blushed cheeks rounded her appearance. She also posed with the city’s mayor and talked about the fantastic event. She had a great time there and felt privileged to attend the event.

Hina attended a special event in her hometown Kashmir. This program was about promoting positive growth for people in Jammu and Kashmir. She captioned her post, “Grateful to be part of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, promoting positive growth and constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir’s growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth.

Met exceptional talent today, thanks to the Mayor of Srinagar for the opportunity. Seeing recognition from the home government for genuine achievers is encouraging. Hoping to inspire many more to choose the right path for their future. Thank you, Mayor @junaidmattu.official, for this beautiful initiative..”

