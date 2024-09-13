Hina Khan Derives Strength From Cancer-Survivor Mahima Chaudhary; Posts Pic Of The Time When Mahima Visited Her At The Hospital

Hina Khan the talented actress is going through her chemotherapy sessions after being diagnosed with third-level breast cancer. Hina has been brave and outgoing as she has kept her fans and well-wishers fully aware of what’s happening in her life. Her posts draw inspiration to live and fight the battle. Today, Hina posted a picture with Mahima Chaudhary who had come to see her on her first day of chemotherapy. As we know, Mahima is a breast cancer survivor, having gone through the tough battle of chemos earlier in her life.

The post shared is emotional indeed with Hina explaining how Mahima has been a guiding force for her all through this tough journey. The picture of both smiling expresses volumes about the positive ambience that they exude.

Hina’s post read like this.

realhinakhan

This Picture is from the Day of My Very First Chemo. And this Angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there With me , guiding me , motivating me and illuminating my Path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a Hero. She is a Super Human Being.

She went out of her way to make sure my journey was Easier than hers, she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the Way. Her Hardships became my Life Lessons. Her Love and Kindness became my benchmark and her Courage became my Greatest Goal. We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I Realise and believe that I would too. (InshaAllah)

May you always be this divine, beautiful soul Dear Mahima.

Happy Birthday love ❤️

All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you Love. Muuuuah @mahimachaudhry1

#womanforwoman #strongwomen

Truly, this is a woman-to-woman mutual admiration!! Certainly, the bond that Hina and Mahima share is indeed surreal!! More power to these two ladies!!