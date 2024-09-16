Hina Khan resumes shoot amid cancer battle

Actor Hina Khan is a warrior indeed and that is no secret anymore as the actor continues to post her journey of going through a cancer battle that will inspire millions out there. And if things couldn’t get any better in seeking inspiration and courage from what Khan is going through, she managed to push it several notches higher recently.

Khan posted an array of stories that proved that nothing could stop her from fighting through this with finesse and bravura. One of the first stories on her Instagram account saw her getting welcomed in a luxury hotel in Ahmedabad, and while it wasn’t clear for what exactly, it seemed like a work assignment.

That was confirmed in her corresponding stories, as Khan posted a couple of stories tagging them as ‘prep time’ and ‘show time’, showcasing her getting ready for what seemed like a bridal shoot. The best image came in her next story where she managed to provide a glimpse of herself dressed as an ethereal bride and that caught the maximum attention-

Khan’s following stories were her flying off from Ahmedabad to back home. This is yet another big example of how one can only learn from and applaud Khan for her strength and resilience as she resumed work while battling cancer.

The actor’s journey so far has indeed been one to witness and we hope she recovers at the soonest.