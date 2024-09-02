Television | TV News

Actor Hina Khan went on to make the moment of Saiyan Ki Bandook extra special, as she showered her wishes on the team associated with it. The same included Sonu Thukral, singer B Praak, Jaani, Arvind Khaira, and the man himself, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song is yet to be released and only the poster of the same came out recently which looked nothing less than a masala blockbuster.

Khan wishes the team bus sharing a lovely message on her story as she wrote, ‘superrr hit hoga for sure. Best best best wishes @sonuthukral @nawazuddinsiddiqui it’s a dream team @bpraak @jaani77 @arvindkhaira gaana toh hit hi hona hai #saiyaankibandook’-

It is no secret anymore how Hina Khan has been battling breast cancer for a while now. Ever since she made the news official, everyone was taken aback and began offering their best wishes to the actor.

Since her big reveal, she also made sure to document her journey right from chopping her hair off to revealing her diet regime, and many other things.

Despite her health woes, Khan had multiple projects coming in which included her Punjabi release, Shinda Shinda No Papa earlier this year, a role in the web series, Namacool, the music video appearance, Halki Halki Si and also having her much-acclaimed film, Country of Blind set for release soon.