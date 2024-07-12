Hina Khan Who Battles 3rd Stage Breast Cancer Says, “I Am Lucky To Receive So Much Love”

Hina Khan who has been a towering personality in the entertainment world as a performer, stunned her well-wishers and fans recently when she gave an update on her health setback. Hina Khan was diagnosed with 3rd-degree breast cancer and announced this news bravely to the world through social media, and told all that she would fight this phase with all confidence and determination. As everyone around her prayed for her well-being, she got into her treatment mode with utmost confidence. She even shot a video of her being forced to cut her hair owing to her treatment. Now, Hina is overcome with emotions when she has been flooded with messages and calls, from well-wishers from all fraternities. She has addressed the love coming in, and has claimed that she is lucky to have got so much love from all.

Hina, in her recent post, says that she is thankful to all who have showered love on her in her recent tough phase. Irrespective of the world and profession they are in, Hina claims that she has received backing and support in the form of messages from people in the entertainment business, sports, the corporate world and so on. She thanks all the people who had sent messages to her, even though she did not know them. Hina states that though she is trying to reply to the messages, she might not be able to personally reply all and takes to social media to show her gratitude in return for all the messages got.

Hina, be brave and we are sure you will fight this phase and emerge as a winner!!