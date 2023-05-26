ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Imlie fame Karan Vohra and wife Bella to welcome twins

Karan Vohra, who is currently seen portraying Atharva Rana in Imlie, is all set to become a father. Karan also hosted a teddy bear-themed baby shower for his wife in Delhi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 16:51:06
Imlie fame Karan Vohra and wife Bella to welcome twins

Karan Vohra, who made his acting debut with Zindagi Ki Mehek in 2016, portraying Shaurya Khanna and Shaurya Singh Ahlawat and is currently seen portraying Atharva Rana in Imlie, is all set to become a father.

As per reports in Times Of India, Karan and his wife Bella Vohra are expecting twins. Bella is expected to deliver in June. In a recent interview with Times Of India, Karan confirmed the news and said, “We will be blessed with twins. My wife shared the news with me when I was in Mumbai and a week after I bagged Imlie. It was a great moment for me on both personal and professional fronts. On one hand, I was thrilled to know that I was going to be a father, and on the other, work has taken off with a good show. It was like a double bonanza.”

Karan was further quoted, “I know how difficult it is to be away from my wife.I will get her and my babies to Mumbai to stay with me, two months after the delivery. I want to cherish every moment of their growing up years. I am very excited about seeing Bella’s happiness. We stay connected virtually and she keeps updating me about the babies. At times, I feel helpless because I can’t be with her to see them growing and kicking. I can’t wait to see and hold them.”

Recently, Karan also hosted a baby shower for his wife in Delhi. The couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the teddy bear-themed baby shower. Check below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

