Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bua Maa and Bhavya’s father confront; Bhavya walks out of Rishank’s house

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphereorigins has seen engaging drama with Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) finally believing in Rishank (Karan Vohra) and trusting him. She also fell in love with him, and Rishank too was sincere in his marital life with Bhavya. While they became good friends, Bhavya threatened to expose Bua Maa’s schemes to take over Maheshwari Sarees. In order to send Bhavya out of the house, Bua Maa schemed to connect Bhavya with the fraud at the workplace. Amidst this, Bhavya got to know that Rishank struck a deal with his father for his gym to marry her, and that he had left the wedding premises before marriage. While Rishank had arranged for a grand date for them, Bhavya ruined the decor and confronted him for his deceit.

The upcoming drama will see Bua Maa accusing Bhavya of fraud at business. Bhavya’s father will come home to confront Nitin but will have to face Bua Maa. Bua Maa and Bhavya’s father will have an altercation when she will give a blank cheque to them to fill up and leave Rishank. He will tear the cheque to pieces and will throw it on Bua Maa. Rishank will see it and will take it as an insult to Bua Maa. He will be rude to Bhavya and her father, which will ultimately lead to Bhavya walking out of the house.

Will Rishank realize his mistakes?

Set against the backdrop of a judgmental society obsessed with inches and abs, Meri Bhavya Life strs Prisha Dhatwalia as Bhavya and Karan Vohra as Rishank, a six-pack-sporting fitness freak with deep-rooted biases. But this is no makeover tale—it’s a defiant call to shift the lens from the waistline to the mind. “Mota hona badi bimaari hai, ya motape ke aage na dekh paana?” asks the show’s tagline, setting the tone for a story that challenges convention. Bhavya isn’t shrinking to fit expectations—she’s designing her own narrative, one where ambition, dignity, and love aren’t weight-dependent. The show is produced by Sphere Origins.