Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: Rishank and Bhavya’s romantic moment; Rishank falls on Bhavya

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphereorigins has seen engaging drama with Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) meeting with an accident in the office where there was a steam leakage that resulted in her getting burns on the body. Rishank (Karan Vohra) saved her and nursed her to health. However, Sakshi and Bua Maa poisoned Bhavya’s mind saying that Rishank was not sincere towards her, and showed videos of him spending time with Rhea. Bhavya got angry and fought with Rishank.

The upcoming drama will see Bhavya going to her parent’s house for the pag phere ceremony. Rishank will also accompany her, and Bhavya’s family will be keen to see if Bhavya and Rishank are in a happy marriage. When Rishank and Bhavya will be asked to stay overnight with them, Bhavya and Rishank will engage in faking a romantic moment where they will want to please and convince Bhavya’s family about being happy in marriage. In this process, both of them will get into a cute fight, which will end with Bhavya having an accidental fall on the bed, and Rishank falling on her. The bed will break in the process, putting them to a lot of embarrassment.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of a judgmental society obsessed with inches and abs, Meri Bhavya Life strs Prisha Dhatwalia as Bhavya and Karan Vohra as Rishank, a six-pack-sporting fitness freak with deep-rooted biases. But this is no makeover tale—it’s a defiant call to shift the lens from the waistline to the mind. “Mota hona badi bimaari hai, ya motape ke aage na dekh paana?” asks the show’s tagline, setting the tone for a story that challenges convention. Bhavya isn’t shrinking to fit expectations—she’s designing her own narrative, one where ambition, dignity, and love aren’t weight-dependent. The show is produced by Sphere Origins.