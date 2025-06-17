Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: Rishank and Bhavya’s eventful first night; get into a fight

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) and Rishank (Karan Vohra) getting married amid huge drama. As we know, Rishank walked out of the wedding as he got an investor for his gym. On the other hand, Ria faked to be pregnant before Bhavya and her family, prompting them to leave the premise. Amid this, Nitin suffered a heart attack when he got to know that Rishank had fled from his wedding. Bua Maa who wanted Nitin to be dead, did not attend to him and take him to the hospital. However, Rishank came back home and took his father to the hospital. Rishank wanted to marry Bhavya for his father’s sake. The truth about Ria faking her pregnancy prompted Bhavya’s family to get Rishank and Bhavya married. The wedding happened with Nitin witnessing the marriage on his mobile from the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Rishank and Bhavya trying to adjust to their new life. Rishank will fight with Bua Maa when he will see his familyy organize the Suhaan Raat and decorate his room for the fight night. Rishank will be seen getting angry, and telling her that he will not enter the room. Bua Maa will tell Rishank that they need to fake doing all the rituals for the sake of Nitin. In the room, Rishank and Bhavya will have a fight, wherein both will express displeasure at seeing each other. Rishank will also have a fall in the room, which will not help his cause.

Will Bhavya and Rishank start to understand each other?

