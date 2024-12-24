Karan Vohra Prepares For Upcoming Show ‘Meri Bhavya Life,’ Seeks Blessings From ‘ Ganpati Bappa’

Karan Vohra is a well-known actor in the town. Marking his debut from Zindagi Ki Mehek in 2016, he has appeared on several shows and has carved his niche in the industry with his hard work and consistency. The actor was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere, where he played Aryaman Bundela opposite Ulka Gupta in August 2024. After almost three months of break, the actor is all set to return on screen with the upcoming show ‘Meri Bhavya Life.’ The actor seeks blessings from Ganpati as she prepares for the show.

On Tuesday, 24 December, Karan shared a photo of his Instagram story in which the actor is seen reading the script of his upcoming show. Though he didn’t show his face, we can guess his charming personality in simplicity. Also, with the visuals, it seems the actor is traveling in flight as she shows the sky view from the window. As he prepares for his next project, Karan seeks blessings from Ganpati and, in the text, wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Almost four days ago, a short teaser was shared, hinting at the story of the upcoming show. The show Meri Bhavya Life will air on Colors; however, the premiere date has yet to be revealed. On the other hand, the shower casts Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra. The show asks sa general question to the audience saying, “Bhavya ka sawaal hai jann hit mein jaari, ab jawaab dene ki samaaj ki hai baari. Dekhiye #MeriBhavyaLife, Jaldi hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. @preachaaaa @itskaranvohra.”