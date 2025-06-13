Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: Rishank leaves Bhavya alone on their wedding day; Bhavya takes a strong stand

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Rishank (Karan Vohra) and Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) about to happen. As we know, Rishank has been having a race against time as he is on the verge of finding an investor for his gym. As per the deal he has had with his father, Rishank will have to marry Bhavya in order to get his father funding for his gym. Rishank agreed to marry Bhavya under the pressure of saving his gym.

The upcoming wedding drama will shock fans as there will be lot many twists. Rishank’s mother will deliberate with Ria and ask her to halt the wedding by faking that she is pregnant with Rishank’s child. When Ria will come to the wedding premises and converse with Bhavya, Rishank will silently exit from the mandap and the venue. Rishank will get a message saying that he has got an investor and this will prompt him to escape from marrying Bhavya. His exit will shock Bhavya and her family. Bhavya’s parents will try to talk it out with Rishank’s family, but Bhavya will show a strong side to her. She will stop her parents from checking out on reasons for Rishank’s exit and will decide to walk out of the premises with her family.

What will Bhavya do now?

