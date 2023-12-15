Imlie Spoiler: Agastya tells Imlie a bitter truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) having a feeling of hatred for his mother Meera. Imlie (Adrija Roy) got a picture of Agastya’s mother and saved it from burning in the last few episodes. It was also revealed to the audience that the same picture of the lady was also found in Bulbul and Imlie’s house.

The coming episode will see Imlie talking about a dreaded past that haunts, and this will prompt Agastya to speak up on the bitter memory that haunts him always.

He will end up telling Imlie that his mother Meera was so greedy for money that she ended up killing his own father and her own husband for money. Agastya will cry saying he still remembers that gunshot that was shot by his mother that killed his father. Imlie will be shocked to hear this.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about a new entry in Imlie, that is Shweta Gautam.

Imlie Ep 1028 14th December Written Episode Update

Imlie got to know about the silent partner of the Chaudharys. She questioned Navya and Vishwa and urged them to come in front of the Chaudhary family.

What will happen next?

