Jhanak Actor Krushal Ahuja Upset With ‘Personal Attack’; Hiba Nawab Supports Him

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has been heading towards confusion and more confusion in its plot recently. The adorable character of Aniruddh Bose, who looked so dignified to start with, has gotten lost in the complicated story plots and twists the makers have opted to take!! The character has been portrayed remarkably from the start, by actor Krushal Ahuja. However, there seems to be anguish with the way Aniruddh’s character has been projected in the show of late!! This has led to a few fan pages expressing anguish about the character’s lower trajectory. However, this has also created ripples and has caused negativity to actor Krushal Ahuja, who is playing the character.

Krushal recently expressed his anguish over seeing a few comments on his Twitter profile which were all negative towards him. Fan pages of Hiba Nawab have gone against him, and have put up comments which are in bad taste.

Krushal Ahuja took to Instagram to show his unhappiness with some fan pages talking against him, to the extent of touching his personal space. Krushal told them in reply that he was more than happy to take any feedback related to the character and performance but it was inappropriate for them to attack him personally.

Lead actress Hiba Nawab stood in support of co-actor Krushal Ahuja. She talked about the toxicity that the fan pages were creating. Calling Krushal a good friend and co-actor, Hiba was a total no-no to personal attack of any sort.

She expressed her dissatisfaction by putting up this post in reply to Krushal’s plea.

Well, the story plot ‘gone awry’ feeling might have turned the fans against each other. However, as the actors say, it is a total no-no to personal attacks of any kind.