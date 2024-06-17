Jhanak: Romance of Aniruddh and Jhanak to start?; check details

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) constantly fighting for Jhanak’s rights. He never realized when his genuine concern for Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) turned into intense love. Aniruddh has now realized that he loves Jhanak and cannot live without her. However, he believes that Jhanak loves Rahul, and has worked out the wedding of Rahul and Jhanak with a heavy heart. We saw Jhanak argue with Aniruddh on how he could organize her wedding with Rahul.

As the loyal audience of the show waits with bated breath for a romantic track, there are inclinations now of that happening. Today’s episode will see Aniruddh being bedridden with a high fever. Jhanak will do the needful by bringing the medicines and giving them to him. Aniruddh will ask Jhanak to hold his hand and will ask her never to leave him and go. They will be seen in a passionate hug.

Apart from this, there are a few pictures that are surfacing on the internet of a romantic ambience in which Aniruddh and Jhanak are seen. In fact, lead actor Krushal Ahuja has also put up a video on social media about this passionate romantic sequence between Aniruddh and Jhanak, which has excited one and all. The sequence seems to be of the first night, where the bed is decorated with flowers, candles are lit, and the room is turned into a good-looking one. Aniruddh and Jhanak are seen in bed romancing.

It will be interesting to see if this sequence is a real one or not. If not, we wonder who dreams of such a future! Is it Aniruddh or is it Jhanak?

Are we nearing the phase where both Aniruddh and Jhanak will express their love for each other?

Let us wait and watch!!