Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actor Arjit Taneja Falls Victim Of Viral Fever, Asks Fans To Stay Alert

The talented and charming television actor Arjit Taneja has become a victim of viral fever. It seems the changing monsoon weather has gotten the actor down, and Arjit is fed up with the fever. Currently, the actor plays the role of Virat in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV alongside his best friend, Sriti Jha. However, the actor is not feeling well today. Talking about his health and viral fever, the Kumkum Bhagya actor posted a photo and warned his fans.

On Saturday, 20 July, Arjit posted a photo on his Instagram story revealing his health status. The photo shows a glimpse of the city in monsoon from his window and also him holding the thermometer. The text on the photo reveals the actor’s health. The Kumkum Bhagya actor emphasized how he was all well last night, but in the morning, he found himself burning with a high fever.

In the text, Arjit wrote, “Was all fit and fine till last night and now Woke up with high fever and severe body aches. Very very random! Anybody else going through this weird shit viral too? Stay safe.”

During the monsoon season, viral fever is common, but it becomes important to acknowledge the issue beforehand, as things can go tragically wrong if precautions are not taken.

We wish a speedy recovery to Arjit Taneja!