Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actor Arjit Taneja Hits Out At Influencers/ Content Creators, Asks Them To Leave The Gym Alone

Arjit Taneja who is presently seen playing the lead role of Virat Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is enthralling audiences with his remarkable onscreen chemistry with co-actor and good friend Sriti Jha in the show. Amidst all the noise that the show is making, Arjit and Sriti are gaining popularity in the role of Virat and Amruta. This Mukta Dhond produced show is poised to kickstart the love story of Virat and Amruta, and all the fans of this Jodi wait with bated breath for this to happen. However, today, Arjit took to social media for two reasons. One, is to congratulate his Kumkum Bhagya co-actor Mrunal Thakur, for winning the Best Actress Award for the Telugu film Sita Ramam, at the 68th Film Fare South Awards. Also, Arjit showed his annoyance level doubled up when he wrote a post for the so-called influencers or digital content creators who are always present in gyms to spoil their ambience.

He addressed his note to the Influencers and Digital Content Creators and asked them to leave the freaking gym alone. He urged them to stop recording people without their permission even if they were just passing by or in the background. He expressed his anger stating that the next time he sees such a thing in the gym, he will break the tripod. Arjit mentioned that this was an annoying act that should be stopped.

You can check the post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Arjit is so true in his thought process!! A gym is considered to be a sacred place where people come over to achieve varied fitness goals. And to consider this place as a place to shoot stuff, and capture people without their consent, is not accepted, as per Arjit.

What is your take, folks?