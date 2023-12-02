Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunite for new comedy show, ends 6-year-old feud

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, known for their hilarious portrayals of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on “The Kapil Sharma Show,” have reunited for an upcoming comedy show on Netflix. This much-awaited announcement has brought immense joy to fans who fondly remember the duo’s on-screen magic.

The reunion comes after Sunil Grover left the show in 2018 due to a significant disagreement with Kapil Sharma, marking a turning point for the famous comedy program. The unexpected collaboration was revealed in a recent video dropped by Netflix, where Kapil Sharma shared the exciting news, stating, “Ab Parivaar Poora Hua” (Now the family is complete).

Kapil Sharma’s return to the spotlight with Netflix, alongside the original cast including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and the ever-charming Archana Puran Singh, had already created a buzz. However, the inclusion of Sunil Grover in this laughter-filled ensemble has elevated the anticipation levels among fans.

This reunion holds special significance as it rekindles the laughter and camaraderie that made Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati household names.

We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the comedic grandeur of Sunil and Kapil once again, and roll out nothing but laughter!