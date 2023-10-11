Television | News

Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Manish Raisinghan to play the new guy in Katha's life

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin will see a big entry now. The story plot has gone through a lot of high points wherein the wedding of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) has come to a halt. Things got worse with Viaan ending up in the hospital initially and later in the jail. The show will see a new entry soon of a person in Katha’s life.

Actor Manish Raisinghan the actor who is popular for his portrayals in shows Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, Nima Denzongpa, Kyunki Tum Hi Ho etc will enter Katha Ankahee.

As per a reliable source, “Manish will be the new guy in Katha’s life after the transit in time of 8 months.”

This will be an interesting entry and it is to be seen whether this entry brings Viaan and Katha together or separates them forever.

We buzzed Manish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

