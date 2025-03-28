Kumkum Bhagya Fame Pooja Banerjii Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump

Good news for TV star Pooja Banerjii’s fans: The actress is expecting her second child. The actress garnered massive love from the audience with her stint as Rhea Mehra in the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. However, the actress has been away from work since her appearance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2023.

Sharing the happiness of her second pregnancy, Pooja posted a couple of photos flaunting her well-grown baby bump. Wearing a body-hugging gray gown, the actress posed in a dark backdrop, creating a mesmerizing glimpse. She looked adorable and seemed ready to embrace parenthood again. However, this time, the actress announced the news by saying, “@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon…”

In conversation with TOI, Pooja expressed her happiness about the second and said, “My husband and I always wanted two kids, and when we got the news, we were overjoyed.”

Talking about acting and work, Pooja revealed, “Now I have no plans to get back to acting for at least a year. I want my kids to grow up a little, after which I will return to work.” Further, she highlighted, “During my first pregnancy, I was working till I was due, but this time, I decided to take it easy.”

Pooja Banerjii is expecting her delivery in June, which means her third trimester has already started. Pooja Banerjii and Sandeep Sejwal’s first child, a baby girl named Sana Sejwal, was born in 2022.