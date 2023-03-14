Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has been ruling the hearts of a massive number of viewers since 2017. The show is all set to take a 20-year generation leap. The makers have now roped in new actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali, who will be seen playing the lead role after the 20-year leap.

Paras Kalnawat steps in as Rajveer Luthra and will be seen playing the role of a doting son to his mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Paras will be seen as an obedient son who will be on his toes to do anything for his mother Preeta. Baseer Ali will be seen playing the role of Shaurya Luthra, who will be seen as a rich spoiled person who is also careless. Sana Sayyad will be seen playing the role of Palki, who seems to be a doctor and is a generous girl who likes helping everyone around her and wants everyone to be happy.

The latest promo majorly hints at the love triangle between Rajveer, Shaurya, and Palki, which is likely to serve more drama to the audience in the upcoming episode. It will be intriguing to see the upcoming twist in the show. Check below!