‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Hiten-Gauri, Smriti Irani Will Make A COMEBACK

Ekta Kapoor has officially confirmed that she’s bringing back ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ season 2 with the OG cast in it. You are reading it right, we will get to see the season with Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Sandeep Baswana, Shilpa Agnihotri and Rakshanda Khan, they are in talks of reprising their iconic roles.

With this cast returning to the show, the audience will get to feel nostalgia.

as the previous season was a hit amongst fans. or the unversed, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri were known for the roles of Karan and Nandini. Karan was Tulsi Virani’s adopted son, who was the husband of Tanya played by Rakshanda Khan. Sandeep and Shilpa played the roles of Sahil and Ganga.

Ekta Kapoor confirmed Smriti Irani’s comeback as Tulsi Virani in the reboot. She said, “We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment”. is not yet confirmed when the show will be on air, but reports are that the show will hit the TV screens on 3rd July 2025 at 10:30 PM. This is the exact date and time when the show was launched in 2000.

It’ll be exciting to witness the season again with the cast reprising their roles.

e your thoughts on the iconic roles being back on the screens?

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.