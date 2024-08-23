Laughter Chefs Actress Reem Shaikh Falls Sick, Asks Fans ‘Duaon Mein Yaad Rakhna’

Disheartening news comes from talented, beautiful, and charismatic TV actress Reem Shaikh. The young actress shared an update about herself on her social media, revealing that she has fallen sick lately. The actress has been dealing with the sickness for the past few days, but her condition isn’t getting better. The actress currently appears in the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

On Friday, August 23rd, the Laughter Chefs actress shared an Instagram story in which she wrote a note about her sickness. In the note, Reem revealed that she has become a victim of a viral infection and has been dealing with it lately, but the situation isn’t getting better. Lastly, on an emotional note, the actress asked her fans to remember her in their prayers, captioning the post ‘Duaon Mein Yaad Rakhna.’ Not only that, but she promised to bounce back with good news and anticipate her fans.

Reem Shaikh’s message read, “Hello guys, I have been under the weather lately aur yeh kambakht viral infection jaane ka naam hii nahi le raha. Anyways I’m dealing with it. For the next week or so my social media will be handled by my team as I’m planning to lay low and recuperate. Plz remember in your prayers and I promise to comeback with a bang and some good news. #inshaallah #duaonmeinyaadrakhna.”

Well, we wish Reem Shaikh a speedy recovery from the illness as we eagerly await her.