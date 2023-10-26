Man arrested for making extortion call to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

The popular YouTuber and recent Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav have been making headlines for all the right reasons. However, a recent incident involving an extortion call has brought a new dimension to his journey.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Elvish received alarming WhatsApp messages demanding an astonishing ₹40 lakh and later, an even more staggering ₹1 crore. Disturbed by this blatant extortion attempt, he decided to take action and lodged a formal complaint with the Gurugram police. In a surprising turn of events, the Gurugram Police swiftly responded to Elvish’s complaint and, with the cooperation of the Gujarat Police, apprehended a 24-year-old man named Shakir Makrani, hailing from Vadnagar.

According to ACP Crime Branch Varun Dahiya, Shakir Makrani was apparently influenced by Elvish Yadav’s success and, driven by a desire for quick wealth, hatched a plan to make extortion calls. The arrest of the alleged extortionist demonstrated the effectiveness of law enforcement in promptly addressing such cases.

Elvish, hailing from Gurugram, first captured the hearts of millions with his entertaining and relatable content on YouTube. His YouTube channels boast an impressive combined subscriber count of around 19.25 million, a testament to his influence in the world of online entertainment. Known for his witty sketches, humorous takes on everyday situations, and collaborations with fellow creators, Elvish has been a prominent figure in the Indian digital content landscape.