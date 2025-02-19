Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Ishana motivates Mangal to participate in the startup event; Will Mangal present her idea?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) already bagging a few contracts to cook ready-to-eat food for Kusum’s friends’ families who live abroad. We wrote about Mangal’s food experiment getting appreciated at Ishana’s class trip after which Kusum talked about it to her friends. Kusum came back with a few orders to cook such non-perishable items for kids studying abroad. Mangal was happy and worked on the order along with Kusum.

On the other hand, we saw Saumya coming up with a deal for Adit (Naman Shaw) where he was asked to pitch some marketing ideas to her friend who promised him an equal share if the contract was taken. However, the friend went ahead alone and considered Adit’s idea as his, and even went ahead with the pitch without involving Adit in it.

We wrote about Mangal too contemplating the idea of joining the startup event. However, Adit yelled at her for even thinking of it.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal fight with a vegetable vendor for cheating people by weighing wrongly. The incident will be captured on camera by a few youngsters who will be a part of the startup event. They will urge Mangal to participate in their competition. Mangal, though will decline, will bring the pamphlet home which will be seen by Ishana.

Ishana will motivate Mangal to put in her name and suggest her idea at the startup event. Ishana will tell her mother that there is nothing that she cannot do and she has time and again proved it. It will be interesting to see if Mangal gets motivated to aim big this time around.

What will happen?

