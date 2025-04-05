Mangal Lakshmi Update: Kapil Nirmal to enter the show; story to see small leap

Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi will see a five months’ leap soon, which will take the story narrative to a new point wherein Mangal (Deepika Singh) will be shown to be a much more confident businesswoman. The show produced by Panorama Entertainment is headed for a big turnaround wherein Mangal will face a new ambience, more calm and composed, where she will be focussing on her job at hand.

The show will soon see the entry of actor Kapil Nirmal who will be the new man in Mangal’s life. He will be the shrewd and smart businessman who will dare to invest in Mangal’s idea of ready-to-eat food. Mangal will be the new character’s business partner, and the two of them will be seen working towards taking their business to the next big level.

As we know, Mangal was ousted from her house by Adit (Naman Shaw) after Saumya accused her of Adit’s father’s death. Adit did not allow Mangal to take her kids along, and it was shocking for her when her kids refused to go with her.

How does Mangal’s life now look like?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.