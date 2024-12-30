MasterChef Actress Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Injury, Says ‘The Show Must Go On’

Tejasswi Prakash is a sensational star on Indian television. She has been basking in glory since she became the winner of Bigg Boss 15. She ruled the hearts with her appearance in Naagin 6. Recently, she appeared in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 1 along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. And now, the actress is all set to return to screens once again with the upcoming cooking show MasterChef.

Celebrity MasterChef shooting has already started, and it seems Tejasswi hurt herself at the beginning of the show. On her Instagram story, the Naagin 6 actress shared a selfie showcasing her burn while she was cooking. In the image, Tejasswi looks pretty in a blue t-shirt and has an open hairstyle. Though she is suffering, the actress, with a smile on her face, shows the boil on the back side of her hand, which looks very painful. With her dedication and commitment to work, Tejasswi revealed that even though she is suffering from an injury, the actress is keeping her motivation high because she thinks, “The show must go on (with a red heart).”

Celebrity Masterchef will be judged by renowned food experts Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and filmmaker Farah Khan. The show is set to premiere in January 2025. Apart from Tejasswi, actors Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), and Usha Nadkarni, and others are participating in the show.