Megha Barsenge the Colors show is headed for shoot in Georgia. Actress Neha Rana shoots the Georgian vibe as she travels to her shoot location. In the video, Neil Bhatt is also seen.

Megha Barsenge the Colors show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is headed for a big drama that will happen in Georgia. The show which has Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neil Bhatt as leads, is at a crucial phase where Megha has realized that Manoj, her husband has cheated on her. She has decided to go to Georgia in search of Manoj’s truth. Yesterday, the cast of the show along with the crew reached Georgia and posted a picture from the airport. Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were seen in the picture.

Now, it is time for the shoot to start at the new destination!! Today’s Instagram story of Neha Rana has her travelling to the shoot location. They are seated in a car, travelling. Neha shows the scenic beauty of Georgia, and calls it Georgian Vibe. Neil Bhatt is also present in the car along with Neha.

You can check the story here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Neha also writes that she was unwell with fever, and sleep deprived too. However, as they say, the show has to go on, and so they are, all set to shoot in Georgia!!

So over to the action in Georgia in Megha Barsenge!!