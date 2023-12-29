Most Popular TV Stars Of The Year (Female): Aishwarya Khare, Kanika Mann, Karuna Pandey, Mugdha Chaphekar- Rachi Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya- Sana Sayyad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan

As we bid adieu to the captivating year that was 2023, it’s time to acknowledge and celebrate the phenomenal talents who graced our screens and left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. In this year-ender article, we highlight the most popular TV actresses of the year, recognizing their outstanding performances that kept us entertained and enthralled throughout the year.

Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare, portraying the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, has had a remarkable year. Her compelling performance brought depth to the character, making Lakshmi a character that audiences resonated with. Aishwarya’s ability to convey emotions with authenticity has undoubtedly contributed to the show’s success.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann, known for her role as Tara in Colors TV’s Chand Jalne Laga, has mesmerized audiences with her charisma and screen presence. The year 2023 saw her character evolve, captivating viewers with a nuanced portrayal. Kanika’s dedication to her role has undoubtedly added to the show’s popularity.

Karuna Pandey

In Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, Karuna Pandey has taken the lead as Pushpa, delivering a performance that has left a lasting impact. Her portrayal of the determined and vivacious Pushpa has been a highlight of the show, showcasing Karuna’s versatility as an actress.

Mugdha Chaphekar and Rachi Sharma

Mugdha Chaphekar, playing Prachi, and Rachi Sharma, portraying Prachi’s daughter Purvi post the generation leap, have added layers of intrigue to Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. The duo’s individual performances have contributed to the show’s continued success and popularity.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, essaying the lead role of Anupamaa in Star Plus’ show, Anupamaa has been a force to reckon with. Her portrayal of the resilient Anupamaa has garnered immense praise, making the character an inspiration to many. Rupali’s powerful performance has been instrumental in the show’s massive success.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, bringing life to the character of Aradhana in Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka, has enchanted viewers with her grace and emotive expressions. Her performance has been a highlight of the show, adding a layer of depth to the narrative.

Shraddha Arya and Sana Sayyad

Shraddha Arya, essaying the role of Preeta, and Sana Sayyad, portraying Palki post the generation leap, have brought a new dimension to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha and Sana’s performances have kept audiences hooked, making them an integral part of the show’s success.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, playing the role of Kavya in Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, has delivered a charismatic performance that has resonated with the audience. Her portrayal of Kavya has added intrigue and excitement to the show, making her a standout performer of the year.