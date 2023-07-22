ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy gets hospitalized for 9 days, read details

Mouni Roy had been admitted to the hospital for undisclosed reasons for 9 days. Mouni recently took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The news had left her fans concerned about her health.

Young actress Mouni Roy, known for her stunning performances in both television and films, had been admitted to the hospital for undisclosed reasons for 9 days. Mouni recently took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The news had left her fans concerned about her health. However, her latest update relieves all her well-wishers as she assures them of her return to her home and that she is recuperating gradually.

Mouni, who has a massive following on social media, expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent her love and positive energy during her hospitalization. She acknowledged the overwhelming support from her husband, who was there during her recovery journey. The first photo shows the couple inside the car, probably on their way back from the hospital. One of the photos shows Mouni’s needle-injected hand.

Mouni captioned her post, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. 🔱❤️ A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys x P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful ॐ नमः शिवाय” Check below!

Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836299 Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836300 Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836302 Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836303 Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836304

As Mouni continues her recovery process, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, eager to witness her magic once again. Her Instagram post has been flooded with heartfelt messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, wishing her a speedy recovery.

We too wish her a speedy recovery!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

