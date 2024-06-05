Neha Kakkar gets a sweet surprise from husband, Rohanpreet Singh ahead of her birthday

Singer Neha Kakkar is less than 24 hours away from her special day, where she will be celebrating his 36th birthday. However, the ardent fans of the singer would have noticed how she has already had a gala time in the past few days where it won’t just be a celebration of her birthday but also a celebration week.

A while ago, on the sets of Superstar Singer, where Kakkar is the super judge saw the entire crew coming together to celebrate her birthday and make her feel special. And it seems that making her feel special has only begun when her hubby dearest and singer Rohanpreet Singh also had something sweet and special lined up for her.

Making sure their celebration was sweet and simple indeed, Singh made sure to have a muffin cake with a candle ready to celebrate his wife, Neha Kakkar’s upcoming birthday. Posting about the same on her story, Kakkar put the image of the muffin cake with a candle and also tagged Rohanpreeti Singh, as she put her song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya in the background-

For the uninitiated, Neha Kakkar first appeared as a contestant on Indian Idol several years ago and spearheaded to fame and extreme success with her songs. Currently, one of the most popular singers on the Indian music circuit, Kakkar continues to be loved and adored for her songs and TV appearances.