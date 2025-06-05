New Show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Replaces Jaadu Teri Nazar For Prime Time Slot

Ever since the announcement, the new show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad has been in the headlines. As the premiere day nears, major time slot changes have been made. According to media reports, the new show replaced Jaadu Teri Nazar to take the prime-time slot on the Star Plus channel.

The supernatural show Jaadu Teri Nazar has won hearts since its inception, securing a key position in the top five race. However, as Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is set to air on Star Plus at 8 PM, this hints at the time slot changes of Jaadu Teri Nazar, which used to start at 7:40 and end at 8:15.

Jaadu Teri Nazar, on the YouTube channel and official social media handle of Star Plus, informed about the changed timing of the show. The show has been shifted to the 7:30 PM time slot and will air for 30 minutes until 8 PM. 8 PM is considered a prime time slot, as the majority of people reach home while many travel at the same time, allowing them to watch the show.

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a new show featuring everyone’s favorite Abrar Qazi and Afiya Tayebali, who is marking her debut with this show. It is produced by Bengal star Prosenjit Chatterjee. The show will begin on June 6, 2025.

On the other hand, Jaadu Teri Nazar is a supernatural show by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Production. The show casts Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles.