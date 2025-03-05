Niharika Chouksey And Sharad Kelkar Roped In For Zee TV’s Next Tum Se Tum Tak

Niharika Chouksey, who became everyone’s favorite with her portrayal of transgender character Naina in the Dangal TV show Aaina – Roop Nahin Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye, is all set to make her comeback with Zee TV’s upcoming show Tum Se Tum Tak.

As per the media reports, Niharika Chouksey and iconic actor Sharad Kelkar are roped in opposite each other for Zee TV‘s upcoming serial Tum Se Tum Tak. The actor will make his comeback on TV after 8 years. Earlier, it was reported that actor Karan Singh Grover will make her comeback after five years with Zee TV’s new show. However, with the latest reports, it is clear that Karan Singh Grover is not returning to the small screen. Also, earlier reports suggested that Helly Shah was roped in for the new show.

Zee TV’s upcoming show Tum Se Tum Tak is a remake of the Marathi show Tula Pahate Re. It is produced by LSD films. The story of the show revolves around a young girl who falls in love with a businessman who is far older than her.

Niharika Chouksey has appeared in shows like Udan Patola, Faltu and Aaina – Roop Nahin Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye. While Sharad Kelkar has appeared in shows like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and others.