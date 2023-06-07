Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl

Pandya Store fame actress Srashti Maheshwari and her husband Karan Vaidya are happy parents as they are blessed with a baby girl. The baby, as per reports in ETimes, was born on 5 June at a suburban hospital.

The report states that it was a normal delivery for Srashti, and that she and her husband are happy and ecstatic to hold their baby in their arms.

Srashti had quoted in the E Times report, “It was a normal delivery and when I saw my baby, I had tears in my eyes. I had many thoughts coming to my mind, right from the time I was pregnant to now holding her. Our entire world has changed now And Karan and I are extremely happy to be blessed with this bundle of joy.”

Srashti Maheshwari got married to Bangalore-based tech engineer Karan Vaidya in the year 2022. The actress has been active on social media all through her pregnancy. Her pregnancy bump pictures and posts were adorable to read and watch.

Apart from Pandya Store, Srasthi has featured in TV shows Divya Drasthi, Thapki Pyaar Ki etc.

Srashti played the role of Anita in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. Her character was in love with Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and did all that it took to separate Gautam from Dhara (Shiny Doshi).

Here’s wishing the new parents Srashti and Karan all the very best.

Wish you both very Happy Parenting!!

