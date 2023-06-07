ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl

Pandya Store fame actress Srashti Maheshwari and her husband Karan Vaidya are blessed with a baby girl. Read here to know detailed news on the child birth.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 14:42:22
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl

Pandya Store fame actress Srashti Maheshwari and her husband Karan Vaidya are happy parents as they are blessed with a baby girl. The baby, as per reports in ETimes, was born on 5 June at a suburban hospital.

The report states that it was a normal delivery for Srashti, and that she and her husband are happy and ecstatic to hold their baby in their arms.

Srashti had quoted in the E Times report, “It was a normal delivery and when I saw my baby, I had tears in my eyes. I had many thoughts coming to my mind, right from the time I was pregnant to now holding her. Our entire world has changed now And Karan and I are extremely happy to be blessed with this bundle of joy.”

Srashti Maheshwari got married to Bangalore-based tech engineer Karan Vaidya in the year 2022. The actress has been active on social media all through her pregnancy. Her pregnancy bump pictures and posts were adorable to read and watch.

Apart from Pandya Store, Srasthi has featured in TV shows Divya Drasthi, Thapki Pyaar Ki etc.

Srashti played the role of Anita in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. Her character was in love with Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and did all that it took to separate Gautam from Dhara (Shiny Doshi).

Here’s wishing the new parents Srashti and Karan all the very best.

Wish you both very Happy Parenting!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get kidnapped
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get kidnapped
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Pandya Store spoiler: Aarushi raises her hand on Dhara
Pandya Store spoiler: Aarushi raises her hand on Dhara
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Exclusive: Brijendra Kala bags Umesh Bisht’s next web series
Exclusive: Brijendra Kala bags Umesh Bisht’s next web series
“I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us” says Kriti Sanon playing Janaki in Adipurush!
“I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us” says Kriti Sanon playing Janaki in Adipurush!
Happy Birthday Ektaa R Kapoor: Ektaa Kapoor's Legacy of Nurturing Talented Actors!
Happy Birthday Ektaa R Kapoor: Ektaa Kapoor's Legacy of Nurturing Talented Actors!
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Senapati Samrat attempts to harm Mahaveer
‘Don’t lose your shine, even when left alone,’ Alia Bhatt’s life mantra
‘Don’t lose your shine, even when left alone,’ Alia Bhatt’s life mantra
Read Latest News