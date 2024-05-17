Parth Samthaan says he rejected ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ because of money

One of the most loved reality shows is coming back for a new season. Khatron Ke Khiladi, which follows a legacy that is over fifteen years old. The stunt-based reality show has managed to create a space for itself in everyone’s watchlist every year and continues to do so.

Now, yet again, after a hiatus, Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back for a new season. And while, there has been several names popping up so far as to who will be a part of the show and who won’t, one of them has been actor Parth Samthaan as well.

In fact, recently, the actor was asked about it as well and he made a candid revelation. Samthaan said that this time around, there were meetings but due to them offering less money, I couldn’t take it up. He then laughingly also said that we are a little extra greedy. Samthaan said that we will then look at it next year to which the team allegedly said that the amount will stay as it is.

To this, Samthaan said that then next year, when he has the time, he will definitely do it. He concluded saying that he wants to do the show, and he loves it because it is so challenging.

So far, names like Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravati, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot have been confirmed to be a part of the show.