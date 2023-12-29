Popular TV Shows Of The Year: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

We are stepping into the New Year 2024 with utmost positivity. It is now time for all of us to learn from mistakes made and grow towards betterment in all walks of life. The entertainment industry, especially the Hindi TV industry has seen a lot of ups and downs, with many shows winding up in quick time.

Amidst all this, there have been fiction shows that have seen sustained growth and popularity. As per the trend seen in 2023, most of the well-established and popular shows continued to make the mark. Also, a few new shows made immense ground. This indeed is a good sign for the television industry.

So here we go with the list of the Popular TV Shows of the Year 2023.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

This long-running show of Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut on Star Plus, has made it a habit to feature as one of the promising shows every year. They say, that with age, there is more maturity and grace. And this show did show all the grace in the year 2023. The show saw the inclusion of Jay Soni into its arc, playing a very important character. As the new man in Akshara’s life, the show yet again saw the ups and downs in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives. Later, as the year ended, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod exited the show, with it taking yet another leap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can say, has started its fourth-generation love story smoothly. The show continues to be one of the top-grossers when it comes to ratings. Relatively new actors Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe have joined the cast with a brigade of experienced actors playing important roles.

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa on Star Plus, started the year 2023 as the Numero Uno show and continued to be on top for a long phase through the year. However, the ratings of the show produced by Rajan Shahi, saw a slight dip which resulted in the show losing its supremacy. Towards the last phase of the year 2023, Anupamaa took a five-year leap post which a new twist was introduced, which took Anuj and Anupamaa to meet new hurdles. Towards the end of 2023, Anupamaa holds the second position on the ratings chart. However, the show holds a lot of promise with the makers introducing timely freshness in the plot via the leap. Rupali Ganguly’s popularity as Anupamaa soared high all through the year. Actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey won more love and respect from the audience.

Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms took its second generation leap this year. Actors Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi came into the show as the leads. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continued to enthral their audiences, in an older avatar. Kumkum Bhagya remained stable on the ratings chart. The new generation drama and twists have kept the viewers entertained.

Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya the long-running Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms also took its generation leap this year. While Shakti Anand and Shraddha Arya continued to be part of the show, new actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined the cast as the new leads. The show has again remained consistent on the ratings chart. The new story and drama have kept the viewers glued.

Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav:

This Colors mythological presentation coming from Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, certainly turned out to be the dark horse which proved its mettle this year. The show has had its own success story, emerging higher and higher in its ratings chart. It finds itself consistently in the Top 5 shows across GECs every week. The show has Ram Yashwardhan, Subha Rajput, Tarun Khanna, Vishwajit Pradhan etc playing pivotal roles.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms has been part of many controversies this year. But the sailing has been very smooth for the long-running and popular show. Though a section of fans feel let down with the continued no-return of Dayaben in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been faring very well on the ratings chart. The replacements of the characters of Taarak Mehta and Roshan Sodhi happened over time, but all have been favourable to the show’s growth. The show continues to be mostly in the Top 5 shows concerning its ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

This long-running Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show on Star Plus was yet another show which saw its generation leap this year. Popular actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma made way for the newer bunch of actors, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh to enter. The baton was passed on to Virat and Sai’s daughter Savi, to carry forward the tale and legacy. The show has seen a turnaround, beating Anupamaa in numbers. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has topped the ratings chart for many weeks now, securing the Number 1 position consistently.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon:

Kavya .Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon the DJ’s A Creative Unit show on Sony Entertainment Television, has started well. This brings together the entertaining pair of Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. This is the life journey of Kavya, an IAS officer grappling with the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance while shouldering the immense responsibility of managing the country’s affairs.

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann, coming from the banner of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has been a success story for Star Plus. The show starring Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, started slowly but has surely created a solid impact on the audiences’ minds. The show even saw a drastic rise in its ratings in the last few months. The lead pair of the show has become famous and carries a lot of fan following.

Well, these are the popular Hindi fiction shows in 2023. You can choose your favourite show now!!