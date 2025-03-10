Pranali Rathod reflects on the challenge of portraying ‘Prarthana’ in Kumkum Bhagya and her preparation for the role

Actors are storytellers who don’t just perform—they transform. With every new role, they immerse themselves in different worlds, adapting their voice, body language, and emotions to bring characters to life. A crucial part of this transformation is mastering the dialect, ensuring that every word they speak feels authentic. For Pranali Rathod, who plays Prarthana in Kumkum Bhagya, this meant perfecting the Gujarati accent to stay true to her character’s roots.

To make her portrayal as natural as possible, Pranali has been working tirelessly on her pronunciation, picking up the nuances of the language, and learning from senior actors on set during breaks. Her dedication is a testament to the hard work behind the scenes long before an episode reaches the audience.

Sharing her excitement about playing Prarthana, Pranali Rathod said, “I am happy to take on the role of Prarthana, even though she is quite different from who I am in real life. Every new character brings a fresh challenge and I love immersing myself. Since the storyline revolves around a Gujarati family, I have been trying to understand and learn the language and accent from senior actors on set during breaks or in between scene shoots. Their guidance has been incredibly helpful, and I am diligently practicing and acing the Gujarati accent to ensure I do complete justice to the role.”

While Pranali is making all her efforts to ace her character, viewers will be interested to see if Raunak agrees to marry Payal to fulfill his mother’s wish. What will happen next?

