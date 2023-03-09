Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal assistant has been booked for allegedly threatening and misbehaving with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam. As per reports in Times Of India, the police have filed an FIR against Sandeep Singh based on a complaint lodged by Archana’s father Gautam Budh on Tuesday.

Gautam alleged that Singh had not only used casteist remarks against his daughter but also forced her to leave the venue when she requested to meet Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress party’s in-charge for West UP, during the convention. He said Singh did not allow his daughter to go to the podium to greet the leader.

Archana had gone live on her Facebook account recently and spoken about the same and how she was stopped several times by Priyanka Gandhi’s personal assistant Sandeep Singh from conducting any meeting with her. Archana said: “I have been wanting to tell you all something for a long time and the matter happened even before I went for Bigg Boss, maybe it’s been a year and I didn’t know if I should share as everyone in Congress is facing this problem. Many people from the party have tried to put it out but they were put out wrong. Sandeep Singh, who is the personal assistant of Priyanka Gandhi and he has been not letting me meet her for a long time when I told Priyanka didi they showed me big eyes to stop talking about it. He also called me ‘do kaudi’ in front of people and also said ‘zyaada bolegi nah thane mein dalvauga’.”

