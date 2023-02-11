Loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 are all set to witness Rohit Shetty’s rocking entry in the house. In the coming episode, Rohit comes for an important mission. Rohit conducts a few daredevil stunts inside the house with the top 5 finalists Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

He enters the house to pick a contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit gives different tasks to all the contestants and picks the first contestant for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He will be announcing the name in the Finale.

There is a strong buzz that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are considered for the show. However, we have learnt that Rohit has selected Shiv Thakare to be a contestant on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

